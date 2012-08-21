Madonna Being Sued For $10M After Promoting Gay Rights In Russia—Here's Today's Buzz

- AP ImagesMadonna is no longer welcome in St.Petersburg, Russia.Madonna is being sued for $10.5 million after offending Russian activists by asking fans to raise their hands to show their support of gays and lesbians during a recent concert stop in St. Petersburg, Russia—where it is illegal to promote homosexuality to minors. Children as young as age 12 attended Madonna’s concert.The suit was filed Friday against Madonna, the organiser of her concert, and the hall where it was held.
- Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have pulled out of FOUR conventions for their last “Twilight” film.
- Wynonna Judd postponed her concerts in Canada after her husband of two months was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend. “The outpouring of prayer and support from friends, family and fans has been a blessing to both Cactus and I. Cactus is a champion. I love him deeply and I will not leave his side,” Judd said in a statement released Sunday.
- Like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry before her, Jennifer Lopez is making a 3D concert film. Extra reports J. Lo is currently shooting “Dance Again,” which “will chronicle the last few years in Jennifer’s life as she faced big changes.”
- Shia LaBeouf will have sex “for real” in director Lars von Trier’s latest film “Nymphomaniac.” LaBeouf further explained to MTV News, “Everything that is illegal, we’ll shoot in blurred images. Other than that, everything is happening.”
- Fans lined up Friday night for the midnight release of “The Hunger Games” DVD. Cast members made appearances at five Walmarts across the country to sign copies of the film.
- R.I.P. Veronique Peck, the 80-year-old widow of actor Gregory Peck and longtime arts patron, died Friday of heart failure at her Los Angeles home and Richard Fowkes, a veteran entertainment business affairs executive who died Friday after a battle with brain cancer at age 66.
SEE ALSO: “Top Gun” director Tony Scott commits suicide at age 68 >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.