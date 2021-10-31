Madonna weighs in on cancel culture, saying people aren’t allowed to speak their minds

Madonna Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor / Getty Images

Madonna is the latest celeb to give thoughts on cancel culture.

Speaking to V Magazine, she said it’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace

She also added censorship is “pretty frightening.”

Madonna has weighed into the ongoing “cancel culture” debate in a new interview with playwright Jeremy O. Harris for V magazine.

Harris spoke to the singer about her latest concert film “Madam X” which opens with a quote stating “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” He went on to ask Madonna where she felt there was peace to be disturbed in the world as of now, to which she cited the pandemic as a polarizing area to be disrupted.

“There’s no debate, there’s no discussion,” she said. “I want to disturb the fact that we’re not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job is to disturb the status quo.”

She said people aren’t currently allowed to speak their minds in fear of being canceled. The singer also added that “in cancel culture, disturbing the piece is probably an act of treason.” Later, she went on to call censorship “pretty frightening,” to which Harris later added he felt it wasn’t as frightening as some make it out to be.

“The thing is, the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is,” the singer responded. “We’re giving it power by shutting the f*** up completely.”

Madonna is the latest celebrity to voice thoughts on cancel culture, and her comments come as comedian Dave Chappelle makes headlines for being threatened with “cancellation” after being accused of making anti-Semitic and transphobic comments in his latest Netflix special “The Closer.”

Last July, Madonna herself received criticism after posting a video on Instagram of a doctor purporting falsehoods about COVID-19, including that hydroxychloroquine was a cure and masks were ineffective.

Her account was subsequently flagged for containing false information. The singer later deleted the video after widespread public condemnation.