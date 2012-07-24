Madonna Flaunted Pistols And AK47s Just Hours After The Colorado Shooting

Madonna at a seperate concert at Hyde Park as part of her MDNA tour.

Photo: Ian Gavan/ Getty Images

Madonna brought multiple gun props on stage at a concert in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday, causing outrage after the theatre shooting in Colorado, reports the Daily Record‘s Beverley Lyons.The singer traditionally uses pistols and AK47 assault rifles as part of her MDNA tour, but was asked by officials to refrain from using the fake fire-arms during her show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.



It had even been speculated that the show would be stopped if Madonna brought the guns on stage; however, the Queen of Pop and her dancers brandished the fake weapons penalty free.

The ban had actually been in place before Friday’s shooting in Aurora, initially having to do with sensitivity over the Dunblane massacre of 1996 in which a gunman opened fire at a Scottish school, killing 16 children between the ages of five and six.

The Colorado shooting increased the pressure on Madonna to not use the guns at her show, which came just 36 hours after the tragedy.

Madonna has unsurprisingly sparked fury for her seeming lack of concern over recent events, with one Scottish politician calling the act “crass and insensitive.”

Politicians and celebrities alike have been very careful not to offend anyone after the shooting, with the presidential candidates calling off campaign events and the Paris premier of Batman being cancelled.

A spokesman for Mothers Against Guns told the Daily News,

Madonna and her dancers using replica guns was always in bad taste but given what happened in Colorado it is even worse. She should know better.

