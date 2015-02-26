Madonna just took a major fall during a performance and the internet is going nuts

Madonna was performing her latest single “Living For Love” at the star-studded Brit Awards on Wednesday when her cape tie didn’t release and a dancer accidentally pulled the 56-year-old diva down a flight of stairs.

It looked pretty painful, and social media captured the whole thing.





You can see some of the aftermath here:





Let’s see that in GIF form, just for good measure:

Despite the sanfu, Madonna popped back up and continued dancing, finishing her performance like a total pro.

After the incident, Madonna put on a brave face and tried to explain what happened, assuring she was A-OK: “Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine! #livingforlove,” she captioned an illustration of her costume.

Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine! ❤️#livingforlove A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 25, 2015 at 2:50pm PST

But it was too late, social media had already exploded with jokes:

When I saw Madonna’s cape all I could think of was the Incredibles. Turns out Edna Mode was right. #BRITs2015 pic.twitter.com/QVmYeBcpM2

— LexLuthor (@musiclovechaos) February 25, 2015

Whatever difficult stuff you’ve got to do tomorrow. Just be thankful you’re not the dancer who pulled @Madonna off stage by her Cape!

— Ed James (@edjames1) February 25, 2015

Madonna on the rampage after the show pic.twitter.com/r0Y0Dt31ch

— Andy Halliday (@Andy_Halliday) February 25, 2015

Madonna offers further proof The Cape is always a terrible idea pic.twitter.com/fRQMvX03WB

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2015

Just saw the clip of Madonna falling over at The Brits. I give it six months before Lady Gaga starts doing it too.

— Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) February 26, 2015

Madonna’s cape already has a Twitter account with nearly 5,000 followers.

Madonna holding her pelvis up in the air. #Modonna. pic.twitter.com/OoDJcpxp2v

— Madonna’s Cape (@MadonnasCape_) February 25, 2015

NOW WATCH: This Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.