Madonna just took a major fall during a performance and the internet is going nuts

Aly Weisman
MadonnaGareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Madonna was performing her latest single “Living For Love” at the star-studded Brit Awards on Wednesday when her cape tie didn’t release and a dancer accidentally pulled the 56-year-old diva down a flight of stairs.

It looked pretty painful, and social media captured the whole thing.


 You can see some of the aftermath here:


Let’s see that in GIF form, just for good measure:

Madonna falling GIFBrit Awards

Despite the sanfu, Madonna popped back up and continued dancing, finishing her performance like a total pro.

Madonna Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

After the incident, Madonna put on a brave face and tried to explain what happened, assuring she was A-OK: “Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine! #livingforlove,” she captioned an illustration of her costume.

Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight! But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I’m fine! ❤️#livingforlove

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 25, 2015 at 2:50pm PST

But it was too late, social media had already exploded with jokes:

Madonna’s cape already has a Twitter account with nearly 5,000 followers.

