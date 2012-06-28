HOUSE OF THE DAY: Madonna And Diane Keaton Have Lived In This Beverly Hills Mansion—You Can Too, For $19 Million

Photo: Redfin

A Beverly Hills home that Diane Keaton, Madonna, and Betty Grable have all once owned or lived in, has hit the market at $18.495 million, according to Curbed.The 1926 home was designed by Wallace Neff, has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits on just .6 acres.



Diane Keaton is said to be the one who re-furbished the house to its current Spanish style.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.