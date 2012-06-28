HOUSE OF THE DAY: Madonna And Diane Keaton Have Lived In This Beverly Hills Mansion—You Can Too, For $19 Million

Meredith Galante
beverly hills home that madonna, diane keaton lived in $18.495 million

Photo: Redfin

A Beverly Hills home that Diane Keaton, Madonna, and Betty Grable have all once owned or lived in, has hit the market at $18.495 million, according to Curbed.The 1926 home was designed by Wallace Neff, has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits on just .6 acres.

Diane Keaton is said to be the one who re-furbished the house to its current Spanish style.

Welcome to the storied North Roxbury Drive.

The hardwood floors shine in the kitchen.

The kitchen features a range and a range hood.

The California weather lends itself nicely to outdoor dining.

When entertaining, this island would be great to serve some finger foods and snacks.

Having the dining room table near by makes it very easy to serve the meal.

We love the dark exposed beams.

The home spans 6,458 square feet.

This living room is very cozy.

The master bedroom has a sitting area and a private terrace.

The house was once featured in Architectural Digest.

In the master bedroom, you have views of the lush rose garden.

We love the accent wall in the home office.

Here's his walk-in closet...

and here's hers.

The master bathroom has a separate stand-alone tub and shower.

This bathroom is massive.

The shower even has a seat.

All of the bedrooms combine modern and vintage furniture.

The Spanish style spills over into the bathrooms.

The game room looks like a great spot to have a large group over.

This room is great for young children to share.

The maid's quarters has plenty of sitting space.

The guest kitchen is the size of many people's main one.

The beams seem sort of useless, if it rains you'll still get wet.

This looks like a great spot to spend the evening.

We love the roof on the house, very California.

As the sun sets, the home glows.

