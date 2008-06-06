Madonna Cohort Guy Oseary Tries Acting

The LA Times’ music blog Soundboard: In the action comedy “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” Maverick Records Chief Executive Guy Oseary turns up in a cameo role as an Israeli army counter-terrorism agent.



Riding in a car with Adam Sandler (as the titular sexed-up terrorist killing machine-turned-hair stylist Zohan) in one scene, the Israeli-born Oseary, 36, inhabits the role of Avi, uttering the unforgettable line of dialogue “Zohan, go!” as Sandler leaps from the speeding vehicle.

Not exactly what you’d expect from Madonna’s right hand man, the music industry hot shot who signed acts including Alanis Morissette, the Prodigy and Deftones to Maverick – who, moreover, is the godfather to the Material Girl and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco and manages Lenny Kravitz.

