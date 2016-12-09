Madonna reveals how she kissed Michael Jackson in her 'Carpool Karaoke' segment

The Queen of Pop finally did James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment from his “The Late Late Show,” and it was 13-blessed minutes of everything fans of Madonna would want.

The songs went from the ’80s with “Papa Don’t Preach” all the way to her recent “Bitch I’m Madonna” song from last year.

During their car trip around the streets of NYC, Madonna did everything from twerk to poke fun at Corden for being a “p — y” after a bus cut him off.

They opened with the classic 1990’s song “Vogue,” and Madonna really took it up a notch by striking her pose with a huge leg split, showing off some gorgeous shoes. Corden quickly had to copy Madge.

Madonna was also open about her private life. She revealed she’s not quite as wild as most people expect her to be, adding she even wanted to be a nun at one point in her life.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, my life is quite square,” she admitted. “I go home and I’m Julie Andrews.”

But she did say she’s “been around,” even dishing about the time she dated Michael Jackson back in the day, which is a story we’ll let her tell you (around the 10:30 minute mark). There was definitely “tongue-in-the-mouth kissing,” according to Madonna.

She later made Corden tear-up with her rendition of ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’ from “Evita” and insulted Corden’s flannel outfit multiple times. “It’s very Seattle 1990s!” she said.

And because it’s Madonna, she hung her body out the car to finish the segment. You really should just stop reading and go watch the whole thing.

