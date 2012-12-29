Ad Exec Reflects On Tragedy That Killed Her 3 Daughters And Parents Last Christmas

Flames engulfed Madonna Badger’s $1.7 million home in Stamford, Connecticut last Christmas.

Photo: AP

New York ad exec Madonna Badger survived a horrible tragedy last Christmas that took the lives of her parents and three young daughters.Last December 25, Badger’s home in Stamford, Connecticut suddenly caught fire, killing everyone inside except Badger, 48, and her boyfriend, Michael Borcina.



The cause of the fire was determined to be the ashes that Borcina threw out behind the home near a newly constructed room.

Failed rescue attempts left four firefighters injured, with one suffering from second-degree burns.

According to the Southbury Patch, Fire Chief Anthony Conte said, “After 37, 38 years on the job, you’re never prepared for anything like this.”

A year after this awful catastrophe, Badgers is still coping with her horrible loss.

She traveled to Thailand this Christmas with suitcases full of her deceased daughters’ toys to distribute to at-risk children at an orphanage, according to AP.

“Santa Claus and retail signs and gift wrap and Christmas lights just doesn’t do it for me right now,” she told AP. “I don’t know if it ever will.”

Since February, Badger has been living in Little Rock, Arkansas with a friend from college. Badger told AP that her friend made her promise she wouldn’t commit suicide.

In commemoration of Lily, her 9-year-old, and Grace and Sarah, her 7-year-old twins, Badger wears a beaded bracelet and two leather bracelets.

Badger said she plans to return to work in January. She is the founder of Badger and Winters, a branding consulting firm in the fashion industry. She is credited for spearheading the famous 1990s Calvin Klein campaign that featured Mark Wahlberg.

