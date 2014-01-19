Madonna Used A Racial Slur On Instagram And Has Now Apologized

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna is apologizing for using a racial slur to refer to her white son on Instagram.

On Friday night, she posted a picture of her 13-year-old son Rocco boxing and used a hashtag that contained a variation of the n-word.

When fans objected, she defiantly called them haters, but in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday she was contrite, saying: “Forgive me.”

Madonna said she is not a racist and she did not mean to use the word as a slur but knows there is no way to defend its use. She said she used it as a term of endearment.

She said she apologizes if it gave the wrong impression.

Besides Rocco, Madonna has three other children, including two black children adopted from the African nation Malawi.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

