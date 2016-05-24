Madonna and Stevie Wonder performed a touching tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards

Jason Guerrasio
Madonna Kevin Winter GettyKevin Winter/GettyMadonna paying tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards.

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Madonna gave a touching tribute to Prince with help from another towering musical icon, Stevie Wonder.

As the arena shined in purple, Madonna came on the stage dressed in purple and sitting on a purple throne as she sang Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” (which was made famous in a cover by Sinead O’Connor).


Stevie Wonder then joined Madonna, and the two did a duet of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain.”


The audience all began waving their purple glowing bracelets in the air. Rihanna got into it with a little dance, too.


Prince and Stevie Wonder were close until Prince’s sudden death on April 21. Madonna and Prince collaborated together on her 1989 album “Like a Prayer.” 

Madonna ended the performance with Wonder by saying, “Most of all, thank you Prince Rogers Nelson, for all that you have given us.”

Stevie Wonder Madonna Kevin Winter Getty finalKevin Winter/GettyStevie Wonder and Madonna singing ‘Purple Rain’ at the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the full performance below:

 

