Madonna and Stevie Wonder performed a touching tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Madonna paying tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards.

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Madonna gave a touching tribute to Prince with help from another towering musical icon, Stevie Wonder.

As the arena shined in purple, Madonna came on the stage dressed in purple and sitting on a purple throne as she sang Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” (which was made famous in a cover by Sinead O’Connor).



Stevie Wonder then joined Madonna, and the two did a duet of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain.”



The audience all began waving their purple glowing bracelets in the air. Rihanna got into it with a little dance, too.



Prince and Stevie Wonder were close until Prince’s sudden death on April 21. Madonna and Prince collaborated together on her 1989 album “Like a Prayer.”



Madonna ended the performance with Wonder by saying, “Most of all, thank you Prince Rogers Nelson, for all that you have given us.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Stevie Wonder and Madonna singing ‘Purple Rain’ at the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch the full performance below:

