Madonna and Stevie Wonder performed a touching tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards

At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Madonna gave a touching tribute to Prince with help from another towering musical icon, Stevie Wonder.
As the arena shined in purple, Madonna came on the stage dressed in purple and sitting on a purple throne as she sang Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” (which was made famous in a cover by Sinead O’Connor).
Stevie Wonder then joined Madonna, and the two did a duet of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain.”
The audience all began waving their purple glowing bracelets in the air. Rihanna got into it with a little dance, too.
Prince and Stevie Wonder were close until Prince’s sudden death on April 21. Madonna and Prince collaborated together on her 1989 album “Like a Prayer.”
Madonna ended the performance with Wonder by saying, “Most of all, thank you Prince Rogers Nelson, for all that you have given us.”
Watch the full performance below:
NOW WATCH: This artist makes the most freakishly realistic action figures
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.