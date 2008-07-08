Madonna Adds Britney Spears To Tour--Via Videotape

Madonna’s been through a lot lately: disappointing sales for her Sticky & Sweet tour, suspected marital infidelity with a soon-to-be-divorced New York Yankee. But now her tour will be fortified with…a video of Britney Spears.
We doubt that this news will make people say “Alex who?,” but it is a nice gig for Britney in her desperate attempt to make a comeback and it should help Madonna boost ticket sales for the tour her promoter insists hasn’t been a flop.
Access Hollywood: The last time Madonna and Britney Spears shared a stage together, the pop stars locked lips at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in a kiss that shocked and delighted their fans.
But now, Access Hollywood has learned the music powerhouses will once again share the stage in Madonna’s upcoming “Sticky & Sweet” world tour– though not exactly live.
Despite rumours that Brit would join Madge onstage, the blonde duo will appear together, but only through a taped video performance, Access has confirmed.
No details on the economics of this arrangement. Also no info on why Britney won’t actually appear live. Too busy?
