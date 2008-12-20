Madoff's Top Salesman Still Partying

Walter Noel, the Greenwich based patriarch who runs the “fund-of-funds” known as Fairfield Greenwich Group, isn’t letting the $7.5 billion of his clients’ money that Bernie vaporized get him down. In fact, he’s still showing up at black-tie parties, according the New York society blog Guest of a Guest:



It’s unclear yet where Noel stands with respect to repercussions both legally and financially, but socially he seems to be bouncing back at least for the moment. A tipster writes:

I saw Walter Noel this past Tuesday at a black tie event wearing a James Bond-esque velvet dinner jacket.

Walter and his family have been fixtures on the socialite circuit for quite some time. His daughter Marisa Noel Brown has been out and about for a while and featured in many social publications. So the question is, what event did Water attend this past Tuesday and what was this confidence man thinking?

But don’t think it’s all wine and roses. This is a very difficult time for this extremely wealthy family. Just ask them. “It’s not an easy time, for sure,” Monica Noel told the Wall Street Journal. “My husband is the most upstanding, correct, honorable individual.”

