Freaked-Out Madoff Son Wants A Gun Permit

Andrew Madoff, Bernie’s 43-year old son, wants to keep a gun in his upper east side apartment.



He applied for one over six months ago, but there is some confusion about whether or not he has it yet, according to the NY Post.

Apparently he doesn’t. Andrew is listed on both the state’s and the NYPD’s list of permit holders, but the NYPD says its records are incorrect – he actually has not been approved yet and their records are wrong.

The NYPD is supposed to approve or deny requests for gun permits within six months, but his lawyer says Andrew hasn’t heard anything since he applied for the permit six months ago.

One reason he may not have one? Six months ago he apparently hit a co-worker.

Read more at the NY Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.