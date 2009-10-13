Madoff Beats Up Attacker In Prison Brawl

Bernie Madoff apparently got into a shoving match with a fellow inmate — about the stock market. And he won!



New York Post: Madoff, serving 150 years at the Butner, NC, federal prison, was heard last week getting into a heated debate over the state of the market with another senior-citizen jailbird.

The shouting match got so heated that the inmate pushed Madoff, who shoved back harder with both hands, causing his attacker to stumble.

As the attacker tried to stand up straight, Madoff hovered over him red-faced and glaring, eyewitnesses said.

The stunned attacker went chicken and took off — allowing Madoff to collect some “cred” among his fellow prisoners.

Wow! But King Ponz isn’t all mean — he apparently made up with the man he fought — who’s over 60 years old — and the two were later spotted hanging together, according to the Post.

Read the whole thing here.

