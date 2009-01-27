Madoff's Palm Beach Mansion Gets Toilet Papered By Wiped-Out Trust Fund Kids

Trust fund kids are getting revenge in the best way they know how: From the Palm Beach Post:

Tidbits of toilet paper twisted in the wind at Bernard Madoff’s Palm Beach home Monday morning – possibly the work of some ticked off teens who lost their trust funds.

Some teenage boys called The Palm Beach Post newsroom Sunday evening to take credit for the prank – one they said was sanctioned by their parents. They said they were acting in retaliation after they lost their trust funds to the accused swindler.

