Madoff's Montauk Place Beats Expectations On Sale

Federal marshals say Bernard Madoff’s Long Island beach house has sold for $9.41 million, significantly more than the $8.75 million asking price.



The house was put on sale through The Corcoran Group by U.S. Marshals Service to help repay victims of Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. The home sold on September 18th. There had been earlier reports that the house had sold for more than the asking price but the actual figure was unknown.

Want to see what someone got for $9.41 million? Click here to take the house tour.

Madoff’s Manhattan penthouse and waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Forida remain on the market for $9.9 million and $8.5 million.

