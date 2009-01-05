Madoff's Montauk Party Rituals: Guests Orbit Around Bernie

The loquacious London office manager for Madoff is the gift that keeps on giving. In our final instalment of Julia Fenwick’s stories, here’s the Madoff party power seating chart.



Daily Mail: In 2002, Mrs Fenwick attended what she describes as a ‘lavish’ annual beach party in Montauk, Long Island, thrown by Madoff for all his US staff and their families.

‘I was invited because I happened to be in America,’ she said.

‘We’re talking about 400 people for the weekend, no expense spared. There was the most enormous barbecue.

‘Bernie’s sons would come down a bit early, put out chairs and towels for the Madoffs, then everyone would be seated outwards from the centre in order of importance.



‘Top traders were near the centre, the mail man was out on the wing. After the beach party there was another party at a yacht club in an enormous marquee.

‘It was like going to a lavish wedding. There was an oyster bar. And you’d dine on either lobster or fillet steak.

‘Someone asked me, ‘How come you’re here?” and I joked, ‘Oh, I sold my soul to Bernie.” Bernie heard this and, as punishment, I had to sit next to him for the whole evening.’

