Madoff's Man Bob Jaffe Ordered To Testify

Bob Jaffe, the Madoff money raiser who has twice ditched appointments to be interviewed by Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, has been ordered by a judge to testify before the state’s top financial regulator.



According to Reuters, the judge has ordered Jaffe to testify within the next two weeks. Jaffe reportedly helped Madoff raise money by introducing investors to Madoff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.