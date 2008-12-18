Madoff Gets A Lo-Jack

Bernie Madoff can’t find anyone other than his wife or brother to co-sign on his $10 million bail package. As a result the judge is changing the terms of bail to let him stay out of jail.



Under the new conditions Madoff is under electronic monitoring: He has to wear an ankle bracelet. He also can’t leave his house (which he probably wouldn’t want to do anyway, given the number of people who want to kill him.)

Ruth Madoff, Bernie’s wife, will put up two more properties as collateral against the bail, hand over her passport and now has a government enforced curfew that lasts from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m, according to CNBC. They also report that government is investigating how involved in the scam Ruth might have been.

