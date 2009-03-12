Madoff's Final Hours Of Freedom

Today could be game over for Bernie Madoff. The Ponz has refused to implicate anyone else — not his sons, his wife, his brother, etc. — and so there’s really no reason for the government to let him stay free after today’s guilty plea.



Hence today’s sentencing hearing could be it. To the court and then to jail.

Also, since he didn’t have anything to offer prosecutors, there’s be no Club Fed. At least the Madoff victims — who will never be satisfied, regardless of what punishment is doled out — can enjoy the fact that for his final few years on this earth he’ll be in a miserable hell hole.

