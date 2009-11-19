Madoff's Boats Sell For $2 Million

It looks like Big Ponz treasure hunters prefer Rolexes and diamond earrings to boats.
On Saturday, a New York auction of Bernie and Ruth Madoff’s personal effects brought more than $900,000 – nearly double the estimated total.
Madoff’s boats didn’t do as well. All four sold at a Fort Lauderdale auction yesterday, but only netted about $2 million, less than half the total estimated value of the items.
The U.S. Marshals, however, are happy. “Sales for the Madoff case assets far exceeded all expectations,” said Neil DeSousa, acting US Marshal for the Southern District of South Florida, in a statement. The Marshals didn’t formally estimate the boats’ worth before the sale, run by National Liquidators, which also said it “couldn’t have been more pleased with the results.”
Photo: Wikipedia
