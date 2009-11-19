Madoff's Boats Sell For $2 Million

It looks like Big Ponz treasure hunters prefer Rolexes and diamond earrings to boats.

On Saturday, a New York auction of Bernie and Ruth Madoff’s personal effects brought more than $900,000 – nearly double the estimated total.

Madoff’s boats didn’t do as well. All four sold at a Fort Lauderdale auction yesterday, but only netted about $2 million, less than half the total estimated value of the items.

The U.S. Marshals, however, are happy. “Sales for the Madoff case assets far exceeded all expectations,” said Neil DeSousa, acting US Marshal for the Southern District of South Florida, in a statement. The Marshals didn’t formally estimate the boats’ worth before the sale, run by National Liquidators, which also said it “couldn’t have been more pleased with the results.”

What Madoff’s Boats Sold For>>>

Photo: Wikipedia

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”bernies-little-bull-1″

title=”Bernie’s “Little Bull””

content=”The 24-foot ‘Little Bull’ is estimated at $25,000, according to New York Magazine.

Selling price: $21,000

Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc37e50000000000c2e52a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sitting-bull-2″

title=””Sitting Bull””

content=”The 38-foot ‘Sitting Bull’ is worth around $320,000, according to New York Magazine.

Selling price: $320,000

Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc387b000000000004f0b6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dipascalis-dorothy-jo-3″

title=”DiPascali’s “Dorothy Jo””

content=”DiPascali’s 61-foot sport fishing boat is classy, tournament-grade, and probably worth around $1.5 million, according to CNNMoney.

Selling price: $950,000

Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc378c0000000000438512/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-bull-4″

title=”The “Bull””

content=”The Big Kahuna: ‘Bull’ is in ‘excellent condition,’ according to the people at National Liquidators. Hopefully it’s worth every cent of that $2.2 million, as reported by the Boston Herald.

Selling price: $700,000

Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3b410000000000474242/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-see-inside-bull-5″

title=”Now, see inside “Bull””

content=”The Bull’s logo – the initials ‘BLM’ below the image of a black bull – is printed on every accessory in the boat, according to The Independent.

Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3b5100000000005dca64/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”captain-madoffs-helm-6″

title=”Captain Madoff’s helm”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3b760000000000c35f98/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bernies-lay-out-spot-7″

title=”Bernie’s lay-out spot”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3c9a0000000000f621ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”below-deck-8″

title=”Below deck”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3bd70000000000182a32/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”lounging-with-the-ponz-9″

title=”Lounging with the Ponz”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3bea0000000000d0485f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”stainless-kitchen-10″

title=”Stainless kitchen”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3c2300000000001b14dd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rich-mahogany-11″

title=”Rich mahogany”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3c460000000000e01321/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sleepover-time-12″

title=”Sleepover time”

content=”Photo: National Liquidators“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc3c5a00000000003f5907/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-13″

title=”See also”

content=”Madoff’s personal effects brought in more than $900,000“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9b6880000000000715365/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.