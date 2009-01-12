Madoff's Apology Note To His Fellow Co-Op Residents

Tonight could be Bernie Madoff’s last night in his own bed in his co-op on E. 64th St. We kind of imagine his fellow residents might be rooting for his bail to be revoked tomorrow, given the constant attention paid to their front entrance.



Anyway, it seems Madoff has apologized for all the trouble he caused.

NYT saw a copy of the note he sent to each one:

Dear neighbours,

Please accept my profound apologies for the terrible inconvenience that I have caused over the past weeks. Ruth and I appreciate the support we have received.

Best regards,

Bernard Madoff

The paper couldn’t find anyone who offered the “support” that Bernie and Ruth claim to have received.

