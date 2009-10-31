Madoff's Accountant Will Plead Guilty

Another guilty plea in Madoff case, confirming that Madoff did not act alone.



Note: Long time Madoff accountant David Friehling is cooperating with prosecutors which almost certainly indicates that they have bigger targets in mind.

From the AP:

Federal prosecutors say disgraced financier Bernard Madoff’s longtime auditor is expected to plead guilty next week in a cooperation deal.

Prosecutors said in a letter to a federal judge in Manhattan that accountant David Friehling is expected to plead guilty at a conference on Tuesday.

Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after he admitted losing billions of dollars for thousands of clients,

