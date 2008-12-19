Madoff's Accountant Vanishes

By now everyone has heard that Bernie Madoff was using a three person accounting shop operating out of a stripmall in upstate New York. So what does the 49 year old accountant David Friehling have to say about the scandal? No one knows because that guy has gone missing, according to the AP.



The office is locked, and has been all week. No one answers the phone. He’s hired security for his home. From the AP:

Calls to the firm have gone unanswered this week, and the storefront has been locked every day this week. On Wednesday, a notice of a failed UPS delivery was hung on the door.

Friehling’s home nearby is on a private road that was blocked by a security car, and no one answered the phone.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe, who is investigating the firm, said this week he did not know where Friehling was and had not had any contact with him. Zugibe’s investigators were at the Friehling office Monday morning, knocking fruitlessly at the locked door.

We’re guessing Friehling has fled to Switzerland, the country that notoriously refused to extradict Marc Rich because his crimes were purely economic.

