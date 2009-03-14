Madoff Worth $126 Million ($826 Million When He Had A Business)

When you consider that Madoff sent out statements telling clients that their assets totalled $64 billion, there aren’t many scraps for the victims to fight over. According to filings, Madoff’s net worth totaled $826 million, but that was when you factored in $700 million for the value of his business, which has now vanished.



Of that remaining neighbourhood, there’s about $60 million that Ruth says is untouchable (that’s for another court drama still to come) so that may reduce payouts even more.

