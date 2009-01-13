Madoff Whistleblower: I Vant To Be Alone

Harry Markopolos, the accountant who began trying to alert the SEC to Bernie Madoff‘s fraud in 1999 has found himself in the spotlight over the past few weeks. He’s had reporters knocking on his door, writers sending him book and movie proposals, and was even called to testify before Congress at a hearing investigating the SEC’s failure to heed his warnings. Some think he should consider himself a hero, but Markopolos wants nothing to do with any of the attention.



The Boston Globe: The man who spent nearly a decade trying to blow the whistle on what appears to be the largest Ponzi scheme in history has achieved a kind of hero status within the investment world. He is poised to reap both fame and fortune from a disaster that has cost the investors of Bernard L. Madoff as much as $50 billion…

Steven Pearl, a producer and writer in Los Angeles who wants to make a movie about Markopolos, said he sees “a remarkably compelling story about a guy who didn’t want to be in the middle of this. It’s like Cary Grant in ‘North by Northwest,’ where he’s thrown into a case of subterfuge and espionage because of a random telephone call.”

But unlike the suave Grant, Markopolos is uncomfortable in the spotlight and reluctant to take the leading-man role. He said he is uninterested in cooperating with many of the authors and moviemakers – and worries Hollywood will take liberties with the story.

“They’ll just add in sex and violence,” he said.

Wait. Does this mean that people are actually working on Bernie Madoff movies? Let’s start taking liberties right now. Who would you cast as Markopolos?

