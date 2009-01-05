Madoff "Most Anally Retentive Person I Ever Met"—London Office Manager

Today from the UK’s Daily Mail there’s an interview with the Bernie Madoff‘s London office manager, Julia Fenwick, 38, who held the job for eight years. Now there wasn’t much money managed there—$164 million at the end of 2007—but the London place was actually a ‘proprietary trading house’ for the Madoff family’s money, with 28 people employed.



Some insight into the OCD mind of Bernie:

‘On the occasions he visited London, we’d spend days before his arrival levelling the blinds, making sure the computer screens were an identical height, lining every picture up straight. No paper was allowed on the desks.

‘We’d use black marker pens to touch up the skirting boards and the doors. Anything that looked as if it had a mark or scratch on it, we’d have to retouch. Things like that would drive him nuts.’

‘Everything was always so controlled. The London office had to resemble as closely as possible the New York office – grey walls, grey carpets, black trim, black cupboards. Everything was grey and black.

His employees boasted that the character of Gordon Gekko, the ruthless schemer played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film Wall Street, was based on Madoff, but to Julia Fenwick for a long time he was ‘lovely Uncle Bernie’

He was obsessed with squares. Everything had to be square. So obsessed was he that his new video conferencing system was mounted on a semi-circular wall, not a square one that he would sit and stare at that wall all day. ‘I can’t have that in my office,’ he declared. ‘I can’t live with it. It has to be square.’ The wall was duly remodelled. She was shocked that he would work in an elliptical Lipstick Building in New York—that was completely extraordinary,’ she says. ‘But it was the fashionable building to be in when he took it, so he had the interior completely squared off.

According to Mrs Fenwick, Madoff was often accompanied by his interior designer, Susan Blumenfeld, president of New York firm SBI Design, who ‘even approved his wife’s clothes’.

He always ate the same sandwich – cream cheese, smoked salmon and cucumber on brown bread.

He collected watches, mainly through vintage specialist George Somlo of Burlington Arcade in London’s Piccadilly, and bought wedding bands to match the colour and design of each watch.

‘Bernie is the most anally retentive person I have ever met.’

