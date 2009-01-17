Madoff Victims Unload Breakers Condos

The good news, we guess, is that someone is buying in this market.



WSJ: In Palm Beach, Fla., where a local country club was ground zero for Bernard Madoff, perpetrator of an alleged Ponzi scheme, two of his investors have sold condos at The Breakers for $8.5 million and $7 million, respectively, according to Nadine House, an agent who specialises in the development. One alleged victim is also selling at the Sun & Surf development, according to agent Dorothy “Rusty” Engels-Gulden.

Who do you think bought these condos? And, more importantly, how do you think real estate agent Dorothy Engels-Gulden earned the nickname “Rusty?”

