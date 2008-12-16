Madoff Victims Send Panicked Emails To Press Begging For Info

No one yet knows how much money Bernie Madoff has vaporized or even where the money went. Those in the dark include Madoff’s smaller clients–a lot of folks who won’t have the benefit of being able to sue a fund-of-funds firm or bank to get some pennies back.



Here’s a selection of emails sent to Bloomberg reporters since the Madoff story broke. Click through for the rest:

What happens to people that were not tipped off in advance about this. It appears some people got their money out. I have a retired client who is now, more than likely, broke. If you know anything I can tell her, it would be appreciated.

S.M.

– – –

What is going to happen to the little guys who have invested money w/him? My family and I have invested w/Bernard. Does this mean the money that we invested is all gone? Is there anyway to get some or all of it back? I know this has affected a lot of people/companies. I am worried that the big companies will be taken care of before the individuals (little guys). My uncle has his lawyers investigating this but I was wondering if you had any suggestions? This is very stressful. The money we had in our account was our nest egg. Thank you in advance for your time/feedback.

L.C.

– – –

As an individual investor (in a small family Limited Partnership) in Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, I have been unable to determine from any article or the complaint filed by the US Attorney’s office whether or not investments in the above referenced funds are affected by the alleged fraud by Bernard Madoff of what appears to be a separate investment advisory business involving 11 to 25 individuals and/or institutional investors apparently, according to reports controlled solely by Bernard Madoff himself.

I and a number of friends have been invested in Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC for years, with total investments in excess of $10MM in the aggregate. Any light you can shed upon this question would be greatly appreciated by quite a few people at my end, not to mention many others whom I do not know elsewhere.

W.G.

– – –

I am a retired business man living in Florida. Just about all my money is invested with Madoff Securities. I have been using that money to live on. Based on what is known so far, can you tell me how badly I have been hurt and if there is anything I should be doing to possibly protect myself or preserve my assets. I appreciate any advice you can give me. Please email me or call me . . .

H.S.

– – –

I have just read the article regarding the Madoff investments. Could you please tell me what investors are supposed do in wake of this news? Or provide any detail that you may have come across in your research for this story?

Both my grandmother and parents invested funds with the firm. We are very concerned. Please advise.

Thank you,

V.G.

– – –

We are a long time investor in Madoff with millions of dollars there. We can’t get any information? Do you know anything about how much of the investors assets are left?

S.K.

– – –

I am one of the little guys who has money invested at Madoff. My father was an investor with the company for 30 years, and when he died in 2006 he left money in trust for my children and my wife which is invested in Madoff accounts. Based on what he told me of the firm, I also invested the money he left to me. All totaled we have about $2,800,000 in four accounts. Needless to say I am feeling pretty sick to my stomach this evening. At this point do you have any idea of whether there is (or will be) any money to distribute to account holders. Any information you can provide would be appreciated (that is an understatement for sure). Thank you.

J.N.

– – –

I am an 86 year old widow who had her total money with Madoff. I have read the internet stories but would be interested to learn more about the prospects of getting any money out of this situation. If you have any information or can direct me to how I can get some information I would be very grateful.

H.G.

– – –

