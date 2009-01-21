Madoff Victim Mort Zuckerman Doesn't Blame Italians

When we caught up with Bernie Madoff victim Mort Zuckerman in Washington this weekend at a brunch co-hosted by The Daily Beast’s Tina Brown and Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough of course we had to ask him about the Ponz. He was smiling and joking gallowshumor-style about the market but wanted to make sure that the record was straight. Just as all Jews shouldn’t be blamed for Madoff, “Italians shouldn’t be blamed for Charles Ponzi.”



Not sure they are, but we’re sure they appreciate the sentiment.

FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.