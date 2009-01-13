Madoff Victim Kevin Bacon: I Need To Work, For Obvious Reasons

Arguably the two most famous Madoff victims, stars Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick, were completely fleeced by Bernie. He ran away with their life savings, leaving them only with their land, looks, and acting abilities. They both showed up looking glamorous as ever at the Golden Globes—no wins, though—but they’ve been mum on the money subject—until now.



Life & Style magazine got an exclusive interview with Kevin Bacon. Normally, we would absolutely think the publication paid, except that the interview took place at a press conference for the Television Critics Association.

Here’s what the most connected man in the world had to say about the Ponz.

Life & Style: “There are a lot of things I’m grateful for: my health, my family, my career, my family’s health,” he told Life & Style Friday… “We’ll march on. We have to. There’s nothing you can do about it. You can’t change what happened. Things could be worse. You remember that, and you go on with your life.

But Kevin was shocked by the news of Madoff’s scam. “I didn’t see it coming,” he said.

Asked by Life & Style what he’s currently working on, Kevin replied: “I don’t have anything lined up right now, but I need to work, for obvious reasons.”



See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.