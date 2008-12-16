Madoff Victim Horlick: Stop Talking About Me

A UK-based victim of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme says she’s sick of all the attention. No would be talking about her if she was a man, she says.



The Evening Standard: NICOLA HORLICK came out fighting today after a company she jointly runs lost millions in a US fraud. She claimed she had been the victim of a sexist “witch-hunt” since it emerged that Bramdean Alternatives lost around £13million – 9.5 per cent of its assets….

Ms Horlick is head of Bramdean Asset Management which jointly manages the Bramdean Alternatives fund with RMF, part of the Man Group. She insisted today that the £13million was a “tiny amount” of the money managed by Bramdean Asset Management. She claimed she had been “singled out” for scrutiny because she was a woman, despite other firms losing much larger sums.

Ms Horlick, who earned the nickname Superwoman by holding a top City job while raising five children, told the Standard: “If I wasn’t a woman would all this rubbish be printed about me? “If I wasn’t a woman would there be huge pictures of me on the front of newspapers? I am an ordinary person who manages pension funds for pensioners. If I was a male fund manager this would not happen. Someone has to take a stand. If women are persecuted in this way you won’t have any female fund managers. This could destroy me.

“I have just been to my son’s carol concert and everyone has come up to me as if my business is finished. How can that be right?

