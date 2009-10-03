Madoff Trustee Sues Bernie's Family For $198 Million

The Madoff clan was hit with the lawsuit they feared today.



As Madoff trustee Irving Picard recently threatened in an interview on 60 Minutes, he’ll seek $198 million from the disgraced family.

AP: A trustee trying to recover Bernard Madoff’s assets to reimburse investors has sued his brother, sons and a niece to recover nearly $200 million.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

In the court papers, Trustee Irving Picard says the money was received by the family members as a result of preferential payments, fraudulent transfers and breaches of fiduciary duties.

The lawsuit said the family members were completely derelict in their duties and responsibilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.