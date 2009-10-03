Madoff Trustee Sues Bernie's Family For $198 Million

Lawrence Delevingne
madoff profile tbi

The Madoff clan was hit with the lawsuit they feared today.

As Madoff trustee Irving Picard recently threatened in an interview on 60 Minutes, he’ll seek $198 million from the disgraced family.

AP: A trustee trying to recover Bernard Madoff’s assets to reimburse investors has sued his brother, sons and a niece to recover nearly $200 million.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

In the court papers, Trustee Irving Picard says the money was received by the family members as a result of preferential payments, fraudulent transfers and breaches of fiduciary duties.

The lawsuit said the family members were completely derelict in their duties and responsibilities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.