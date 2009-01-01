Madoff To Divulge Assets Today: Lawyer

Today’s the deadline for Bernie Madoff to divulge his personal wealth, which his victims and their lawyers seek to sink their teeth into furiously. Since Madoff has little to gain at this point, there’d been some question as to whether he’d comply or not. But his lawyer says he will:



Bloomberg: Madoff, 70, was charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud earlier this month for allegedly directing a $50 billion Ponzi scheme through his investment advisory business. Ira Sorkin, his defence attorney, has said Madoff’s company is cooperating with the government. Madoff met with prosecutors earlier this month, according to people familiar with the case.

“We are going to make the filing,” Sorkin said today in an interview.

Should make for some fun on what otherwise could be a slow day.

