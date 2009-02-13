Madoff Suicide #2

First it was money manager Rene-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet who killed himself after losing his and his clients’ money with Madoff. Now there’s another one.



Times Online: Bernard Madoff, the disgraced financier accused of the biggest fraud in corporate history, was accused of having ‘blood on his hands’ after a former soldier killed himself over the loss of his family’s life savings.

The son of William Foxton, 65, said his father was so distraught after losing his family’s entire savings in the alleged Ponzi scheme that he shot himself in a park in Southampton on Tuesday with a handgun.

Unliked the first guy, Foxton only had his money with feeder funds, Herald USA Fund and Herald Luxembourg Fund, so unlike Villehuchet, he probably had never heard of Madoff in his life.

