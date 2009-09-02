Madoff Sons Edging Closer To Sweat Lodge?

First the government went after Ruth’s shoes. Then it was Bernie’s “tasteful” Montauk pad. Now they’re are now going after the offspring.



The two Madoff sons as well as the fraudster’s brother, who’ve all had it pretty sweet so far all things considered, will soon be facing civil charges from the court-appointed trustee.

The trustee, Irving Picard, is seeking $50 million, including $30 million in loans, CBS News reports. He also wants Mark, Andrew, and Peter to unveil all their assets, including a $6.5 million Nantucket house one of the sons bought in cash with money directly transferred in June of 2008 from the bank account of Bernie Madoff Investment Securities.

The brothers are still standing by the “we knew-nothing-we-are-the-ones-who-turned-him-in” argument, but this latest move might prove otherwise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.