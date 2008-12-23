Walter Noel's Wife: We're Not Rich

The wife of Madoff salesman and Fairfield Greenwich Group founder Walter Noel blasted the New York Post for suggesting that the family was rich. Whatever gave the Post that idea?



(One of these cabins is the chez Noel Greenwich. No photo readily available of the Park Avenue apartment, Palm Beach spread, or other land holdings)

NY Post: FAIRFIELD Greenwich Group founder Walter Noel lost $7.5 billion with alleged Ponzi scheme scammer Bernard Madoff, but his wife oddly disputes that they were ever rich. “You write [that] our five daughters were brought up in the lap of luxury in their Greenwich estate. We don’t live in an estate. We live in a normal house that was a cottage on two acres,” Monica Noel, 66, defiantly told The Post’s Chuck Bennett from her swanky Park Avenue pad. Apparently, Monica forgot about the 2002 spread in Vanity Fair on that Greenwich “cottage” and the 2005 Town and Country feature on the family’s opulent tropical retreat on Mustique. “Our daughters went to public school,” Monica declared.*

We already told you about the well-educated (?)Noel daughers—pictured below, from Vanity Fair—but here are some more details, taken from Corina Noel’s engagement announcement:

Miss Noel, who was a member of the Junior Assembly in New York, was also presented at the Debutante Cotillion and Christmas Ball. She graduated from Greenwich Academy [a private school] and Yale University, and is an associate at Walter M. Noel Jr. Associates, her father’s investment management consulting firm in Greenwich.

