Madoff Shill Jaffe Cancels Soiree As Subpoena Arrives

But, honestly, after almost getting decked by $150 million Madoff victim Jerome Fisher at carpet king John Stark‘s 60th birthday this weekend, Madoff sales rep Bob Jaffe must have realised that having an event at Palm Beach Country Club, where he and Bernie Madoff got many of the members’ money, was akin to suicide.

Or, he may just be busy? The firm where he worked, Cohmad, was just subpoened.

It is a shame though that the event was an engagement party for his son Steven. We’re assuming that the guy didn’t have anything to do with Madoff. (Let us know if the situation is otherwise.)

Page Six: Sources say Jaffe, 64, who lives in a $15 million mansion, was scheduled to toss an engagement party for his son, Steven, this Saturday at the Palm Beach Country Club, where some members invested with Madoff. [Jaffe spokesperson] O’Donnell said the party has been canceled, which is just as well, since many invited guests planned to boycott the event.

We wonder how much money Jaffe himself had with Madoff. Lord help him on the legal front if the answer is “little or none.”

