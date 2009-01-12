Madoff Scammed His Sister, Too!

A division has appeared in the Madoff family: Those who invested all their money with Bernie (such as his now wiped-out sister)…and those who didn’t (including his sons Mark and Andrew and his brother Peter). Forgive us for tentatively concluding that the Madoff family members who didn’t lose their shirts on the scam knew or suspected that something was going on.



After wiping out his sister, Madoff was kind enough to send her one of those packages of diamond-encrusted “family heirlooms,” which have now been turned over to the government as evidence of a bail violation. Perhaps this was his way of saying, “I’m sorry”?

NY Post: The Ponzi schemer scammed millions from his sister, who is now desperately selling her Florida home, sources told The Post.

Sondra Wiener, 74, “has nothing,” said one of her neighbours in the BallenIsles Country Club, a gated Palm Beach enclave where she and her husband, Marvin, live alongside such celebrities as Serena and VenusWilliams.

“She lost millions in this whole thing,” said a source who estimated her loss at $3 million.

In response to questions about their financial straits, Wiener’s son, David, said, “Yes, my family’s a victim. More so than anybody else. It’s very painful.”

Wiener was one of five family members who received packages filled with pricey baubles allegedly mailed by Madoff and his wife, Ruth, on Christmas Eve. The riches were collected by lawyers in recent weeks.

That was around the time Wiener put her 3,409-square-foot home on the market. She and her husband are asking between $850,000 and $950,000 for the three-bedroom home, according to two separate listings…

Although Wiener herself is not connected to Madoff Securities, her son Charles, 50, has worked there since 1978. He was listed as director of administration in 2000…

The package she received contained a total of $1 million in valuables, including Cartier and Tiffany watches. The items were returned after Madoff’s sons alerted prosecutors to the mailings, which violated a federal order…

