Madoff Says His Apartment Should Be Off Limits

Well this seems like a total non-starter, but we suppose he has to try:



WCBSTV: Bernard Madoff and his wife claim they are entitled to keep a $7 million Manhattan apartment and an additional $62 million in assets. Court papers filed on Monday state that Madoff and his lawyer say the Manhattan penthouse and money held in accounts of Madoff’s wife, Ruth, are not subject to seizure.

His argument is that the money and the apartment have nothing to do with the fraud. Whatever. Enjoy your last days there!

