Madoff Salesman Jaffe Pawning Suits, Resigning From Society Ball Committees

Remember Bob Jaffe? The Madoff salesman who victim Jerome Fisher—$150 million gone—took a swing at earlier this month while Mar-A-Lago proprietor Donald Trump looked on? Well, it seems that Jaffe doesn’t want to take his chances again on the social circuit:



Boston.com: Robert and Ellen Jaffe, the Boston and Palm Beach socialites embroiled in Bernard L. Madoff’s alleged $50 billion Ponzi scheme, yesterday stepped down as cochairs of the upcoming gala the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute holds every year in the wealthy Florida enclave.

Robert Jaffe, 64, served as vice president of Cohmad Securities Corp., which funneled clients to Madoff’s investment fund.

“Given the demands of their family, the Jaffes stepped down as cochairs” of the Discovery Ball, said Bill Schaller, a spokesman for Dana-Farber.

One of the biggest society functions of the year, the gala is scheduled for Feb. 21 at The Breakers resort.

A spokesman for the Jaffe family, Elliot Sloane, said the Jaffes made the decision to step down.

“They did this with a lot of regret, given how involved they’ve been in the planning and creation of this year’s event,” Sloane said. “They both support Dana-Farber financially, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Maybe the real explanation is because he didn’t have anything to wear?

Cityfile: It looks like Robert “Bob” Jaffe, the Palm Beach social fixture and Bernard Madoff middleman now under investigation by the FBI, could use a couple of bucks. Palm Beach Post gossip columnist Jose Lambiet reports that Jaffe recently turned up at a consignment shop in town with some of his jackets. “We’re selling Mr. Jaffe’s things right now,” says the store manager. “We’ve got some nice Kiton jackets and sportcoats that belong to him. New, they’re about $5,000. I’ve got one on sale for $895.” From Jaffe’s skeleton-filled closet straight to you!

