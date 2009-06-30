Madoff Prosecutors Ask For 150 Years, Pardon Board Recommends 50 Years

Nine of Bernie Madoff’s victimes will speak at his sentencing today. The first victim has just begun. He is a retired New York City corrections officer, which is exactly the last person you’d ever want to speak at the hearing that decides how long you’ll spend under the supervision of corrections officers.



Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Madoff to 150 years. The Probation Board has recommended 50 years. His lawyers said he should just get 12. AmLawDaily is liveblogging the whole thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.