Madoff Prosecutor Joining Cleary Gottlieb

is adding talent to its trial practice with a big get from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



Lev Dassin, the federal prosecutor whose office oversaw Bernie Madoff’s conviction, is joining Cleary Gottlieb as a parter. The firm does not have formal “sections,” but he will handle white-collar enforcement and complex commercial litigation, Cleary told The New York Times.

Dassin served as the deputy U.S. attorney and previously oversaw the office’s criminal division; he was the acting U.S. attorney during the very eventful last eight months. Besides the Madoff case, his office also represented the government’s interests in the major Chrysler and General Motors bankruptcy matters and reached a plea agreement in the conviction of prominent attorney Marc Dreier.

Presumably Dassin was involved in the investigations of Raj Rajaratnam and those grabbed in last week’s insider trading charges; the new U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara, took over in August.

Dassin is an NYU Law graduate and teaches a trial practice course at Columbia Law.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.