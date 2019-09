Madoff Prosecutor Joining Cleary Gottlieb

is adding talent to its trial practice with a big get from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



Lev Dassin, the federal prosecutor whose office oversaw Bernie Madoff’s conviction, is joining Cleary Gottlieb as a parter. The firm does not have formal “sections,” but he will handle white-collar enforcement and complex commercial litigation, Cleary told The New York Times. ¬†

Dassin served as the deputy U.S. attorney and previously oversaw the office’s criminal division; he was the acting U.S. attorney during the very eventful last eight months. ¬†Besides the Madoff case, his office also represented the government’s interests in the major Chrysler and General Motors bankruptcy matters and reached a plea agreement in the conviction of prominent attorney Marc Dreier.

Presumably Dassin was involved in the investigations of Raj Rajaratnam and those grabbed in last week’s insider trading charges; the new U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara, took over in August.

Dassin is an NYU Law graduate and teaches a trial practice course at Columbia Law.

