Madoff To Plead Guilty

Bernie Madoff will plead guilty to 11 counts of fraud, says his lawyer IRa Sorkin.The comment was made at a court hearing regarding his ability to be an impartial attorney.



This comes over three months after first getting arrested by the FBI.

This is not really a surprise, and technically there’s no actual plea.

The question’s we look forward to hearing revolve around what he managed to save for his wife, and what kind of life sentence he’ll get. It’ll also be interesting to hear what, if any, names he names.

More to come.

