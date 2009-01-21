Madoff Money Man Gives Massachusetts The Finger

One of the top salesmen for investing in Bernie Madoff, Robert Jaffe, is planning on defying Massachusettes securities regulators, Reuters is reporting. The Massachusetts secretary of state had subpoened Jaffe, who steered billions to Madoff. Jaffe had apparently agreed to a scheduled meeting on Wednesday, which the secretary state now says he won’t be attending.



Does anyone know where Jaffe is? His failure to appear in Massachusetts should be extremely disconcerting to Madoff investors hoping to recover funds. It also raises the inevitable question: is Jaffe hiding something?

