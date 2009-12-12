Everyone In Jail With Madoff Wants His Signature So They Can Sell It On eBay

A year after his arrest, Madoff’s life in prison is quite interesting.



Everyone is obsessed with him – to the point that guards need to keep groups of people from forming around him.

But he seems to have made friends anyway, despite getting preferential treatment for being the king of all con artists.

The Wall Street Journal on how people treat Madoff in prison:

“People wanted his signature because they wanted to sell it on eBay”

Madoff’s fellow inmates cozy up to him hoping he’ll tell them where he hid the money

“To every con artist, he is the godfather, the don.”

Guards are told they’ll lose their jobs if they talk to the media about him

The Wall Street Journal on what Madoffs life in prison is like:

His roomate’s name is Frank

He wears khaki prison garb

He has been spotted walking on an outdoor track, plays bocce, chess and checkers

Lights are turned off at 11 p.m.

There are gangs

Cigarettes go for $10 apiece

Inmates are paid between 12 cents and $1.15 an hour for jobs like a groundskeeper, plumber or kitchen crew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.