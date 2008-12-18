Madoff Loser Fairfield Greenwich Wants To Sue Its Own Auditor!

Words fail us:
FT:The fund believed to be the biggest single loser in Bernard Madoff’s alleged $50bn “Ponzi” scheme is considering suing PwC, its own accountants, for failing to detect the fraud, as victims start looking for deep-pocketed sources of compensation for their losses.
Fairfield Greenwich, whose clients stand to lose $7.5bn invested with Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities, is considering the action after an auditor was named in a case brought by another victim.
