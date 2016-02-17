Bernie Madoff is not happy about the 'Madoff' miniseries

It would appear that Bernie Madoff is not happy about the recently-aired miniseries based on his investment scandal.

The fraudulent former money manager wrote an email to NBC News highlighting alleged mistakes in the ABC miniseries’ storyline.

In the note, he reportedly denies slapping his son, buying his brother a car, and having a relationship with a member of the Jewish women’s organisation Hadassah, among other things.

“Madoff” is a two-part drama inspired by Brian Ross’ book, “The Madoff Chronicals.” It aired on February 3 and 4.

Madoff in 2009 pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme and stealing $17.5 billion from investors. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

Here’s the email he sent NBC, according to NBC Nightly News editor Bradd Jaffy:

Bernie Madoff emailed NBC News to refute some things in recent TV movie, ‘Madoff’. Doesn’t sound happy. Likes CAPS. pic.twitter.com/C3f3m1MqR8

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2016

