Madoff Lawyer To Be Asked About Past Work With Frank Avellino

This should be interesting. Bernie Madoff’s lawyer, Ira Sorkin, will appear in court tomorrow to discuss two potential conflicts of interest. One is that his mum allegedly had money with Madoff. The other has to do with his past work with Frank Avellino, the Madoff feeder who was first busted in the early 90s. That’s the one that interests, because we think the Avellino story is the most fascinating subplot in the whole thing (Markopolos is a close second). When we figure out how and (more importantly) why Avellino got started with Madoff, we’ll understand the roots of the whole fraud — and the fact that Sorkin has represented all of them is worthy of further exploration.



