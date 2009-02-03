Madoff Judge Arrested For Slapping His Wife

Not sure what to add to this story, except that its bizarre. The judge overseeing both the liquidation of Lehman and Madoff’s firm was arrested this weekend for slapping his wife:



NYP: Peck said his wife slapped him first, as he was taking a ladder out of his closet. “She slapped me,” the judge told police, according to the sources. “I put the ladder down. I slapped her. Then we started slapping each other back and forth.”

Remorse apparently set in quickly for Peck, when he told cops, “I will never do it again. We need to go to counseling.”

D’ya think?!

